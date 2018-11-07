Sales reps can pursue overtime lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet - ruling

Medical device maker Zimmer Biomet must face a lawsuit accusing it of denying overtime pay to sales representatives across the country by misclassifying them as independent contractors, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected Indiana-based Zimmer Biomet’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the sales representatives offered enough details to support claims that they usually worked 50 to 60 hours a week without overtime pay, as required by federal and state labor laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AU1lCf