Turkey's Ziraat Bank changes top management after CEO's exit

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Ziraat Bank tower is seen in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank replaced the majority of its top management team, and increased the number of deputy seats, after long-time chief executive Huseyin Aydin stepped down last month.

Four of five deputy general managers have been replaced, while the number of deputy general managers were also increased to six, according to information on the bank’s website. The titles of deputy general managers were also tweaked.

Late in March, the bank’s former deputy general manager, Alpaslan Cakar, was appointed as Aydin’s successor.