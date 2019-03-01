Turkey's Ziraat Bank lowers housing, consumer loan interest rates

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Friday it had lowered its interest rates on housing and consumer loans to pass on to customers “the improvement in costs and recent positive developments in the economy”.

It said it was lowering the housing loan rates to a monthly 1.28 percent for all maturities up to 120 months from a previous 1.68 percent. It lowered the consumer loan rates for maturities of up to 60 months to 1.53 percent from a previous 1.69 percent.

Last week state-lender Vakifbank lowered its housing loan rates to 1.49 percent from 1.63 percent and cut its consumer loans rate to 1.55 percent from 1.77 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)