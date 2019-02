ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said its net profit rose 0.3 percent to 8 billion lira ($1.53 billion) last year.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Tuesday it said loans rose 24.4 percent to 370.9 billion lira, while net interest income rose 29.7 percent to 16.9 billion lira. ($1 = 5.2454 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)