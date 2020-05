ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank posted a net profit of 1.87 billion lira ($272 million) in the first quarter, up 70% from a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday.

It said its net interest earnings rose 80.5% to 8.88 billion lira, with total loans rising 7.3% to 480.9 billion lira. ($1 = 6.8874 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Editing by Daren Butler)