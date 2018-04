ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish Capital Markets Board (SPK) said it has authorised the issue of a sukuk abroad with a value of up to $500 million by the Islamic lending arm of Turkey’s state-run Ziraat Bank.

According to the SPK bulletin, released on Friday evening, the sukuk will be issued by Ziraat Katilim Varlik Kiralama and will be used by the Islamic lender Ziraat Participation Bank (Ziraat Katilim Bankasi). (Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)