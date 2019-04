ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Participation Bank, the Islamic lending arm of state-run Ziraat Bank, has secured $250 million in a murabaha syndicated loan with a 367-day maturity in dollar and euro tranches, it said on Thursday.

It said it was the bank’s third successful transaction in the murabaha syndication market. Seventeen banks took part in the syndication, it added.