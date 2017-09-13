Healthcare tech company Navicure nears deal to buy ZirMed -sources

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Navicure, a healthcare technology company backed by Bain Capital, is nearing a deal to acquire healthcare revenue management company ZirMed Inc that will value it at around $750 million, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal underscores the appetite by private equity firms for companies that can harness technology to help hospitals and other healthcare providers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The sources did not want to be named because the matter was private.

ZirMed did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Navicure declined to comment. Sequoia Capital, an investor in ZirMed, could not immediately be reached for comment.