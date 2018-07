July 12 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, met the main goal of a late-stage trial.

The study, the second late-stage trial of the drug, found that the treatment led to a reduction in reduction in mean monthly seizures, when compared with a placebo. (Reporting by Manas Mishra Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)