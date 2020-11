WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, in a statement, said the company would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)