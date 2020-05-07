Zoom buys secure messaging service Keybase

May 7 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it has bought Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed price to help it build end-to-end encryption for its video conferencing platform.

Zoom, which had faced backlash from users for failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted, said here Keybase engineers will help the company to identify, address and enhance security of its platform.