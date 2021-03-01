Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by increased users on its video-conferencing platform for remote work and online learning against the backdrop of broader stay-at-home orders.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $882.5 million from $188.3 million, beating estimates of $811.8 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)