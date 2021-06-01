Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to $956.2 million from $328.2 million year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.