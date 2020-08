Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday as it benefited from efforts to convert more of the huge work-from-home user base it has gained in the coronavirus crisis into paying customers.

Total revenue for the three months ended July 31 jumped 355% to $663.5 million, beating estimates of $500.5 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)