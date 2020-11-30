Zoom forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced switch to work from home encouraged more users of its video conferencing service to sign up for paid subscriptions.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $806 million and $811 million, above estimates of $730.1 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)