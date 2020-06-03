ZoomInfo looks to price IPO at $21 per share, above target - sources

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is looking to price its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at $21 per share, above its upwardly revised $19-$20 target range, people familiar with the matter said.

The Carlyle Group-backed business intelligence platform has said it is looking to sell 44.5 million shares, which at $21 would raise $934.5 million to value the company at just over $8 billion.

Zoominfo declined to comment. The news of the IPO pricing was reported earlier by CNBC.