May 11, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Silver Lake to buy Zoopla and PrimeLocation for $3 bln

(Corrects premium to 31 pct from 43 pct, paragraph 2)

May 11 (Reuters) - Silver Lake Management Company has agreed to acquire ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion). Under the terms of the deal, each ZPG shareholder would get 490 pence in cash, which implies a premium of 31 percent to ZPG’s Thursday close, U.S.-based private equity firm Silver Lake said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7399 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Smith)

