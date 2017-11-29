UPDATE 1-Zoopla-owner ZPG's full-year profit misses on higher costs

(Adds details on costs, background)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, reported a smaller-than-expected full-year pretax profit as it spent more on acquisitions and advertising.

Operating costs jumped 23 percent to 148.1 million pounds ($198.4 million) as it aggressively expands its business to take advantage of the growing popularity of real estate price comparison websites.

Consumers are increasingly turning to these websites to shop around for the most attractive deals on products and services amid uncertainties in the property market following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

ZPG said also said it would buy Dutch property analysis firm ‍Calcasa for 26.5 million pounds, with a performance-based earnout of up to 44.2 million pounds.

The company, which ended its pursuit of rival GoCompare last week, said pretax profit rose 4.1 percent to 48.1 million pounds ($64.4 million) in the year ended Sept.30. Analysts on average had estimated 67.8 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus of 15 analysts.

ZPG had offered $600 million for GoCompare, known in Britain for its opera-themed Gio Compario television adverts, a deal that would have expanded its price comparison operations that already include Money.co.uk, which it bought in September, and uSwitch.

ZPG’s revenue rose to 244.5 million pounds from 197.7 million pounds a year ago, above the consensus estimate of 241.5 million. ($1 = 0.7464 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)