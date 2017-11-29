FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZPG revenue up on increased traffic to its websites
November 29, 2017 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ZPG revenue up on increased traffic to its websites

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, reported a 23.7 percent jump in full-year revenue, driven by increased traffic to its sites.

The company, which ended its pursuit of rival GoCompare last week, said pretax profit rose 4.1 percent to 48.1 million pounds ($64.4 million) in the year ended Sept.30.

Revenue rose to 244.5 million pounds from 197.7 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

