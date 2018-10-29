FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in 2 hours

Zur Rose proposes 200 mln Sfr capital hike to finance medpex deal

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said it was proposing an ordinary capital increase of 200 million Swiss francs ($200.36 million) to finance its recently announced acquisition of the mail-order activities of German peer medpex.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal to issue up to three million new shares at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Nov. 19, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The capital increase will be conducted through a rights offering and existing shareholders will receive rights pro-rata to their shareholding to subscribe for the new shares, said Zur Rose, which listed on the Swiss stock exchange last year.

Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the proposed rights offering, which is fully underwritten by the two banks, the company said.

$1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller

