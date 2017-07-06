FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Zur Rose group's shares open at 151 Sfr on first trading day
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 6, 2017 / 7:11 AM / a month ago

Zur Rose group's shares open at 151 Sfr on first trading day

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's shares opened at 151 Swiss francs and then rose 11 percent on their first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich on Thurday, well above the issue price of 140 Swiss francs.

The company said on Wednesday it expected a placement volume of 252 million Swiss francs ($260.98 million) and a market capitalisation of approximately 871 million Swiss francs ($902.87 million), assuming the greenshoe option is fully exercised.

The proceeds will be used to fund expansion in Germany, where its business runs under the name DocMorris, as well as in other European markets. ($1 = 0.9647 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.