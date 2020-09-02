Zurich Insurance rolls out digital offering, names new executive roles

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said on Wednesday it was accelerating a roll-out of digital products with a new unit and naming key new managers, as it seeks to attract more customers.

Among the appointments, Jack Howell, the CEO Asia Pacific (APAC), will lead the new Global Business Platforms unit focusing on digital services, and Ericson Chan, Zurich’s CEO Ping An Technology, will become group chief information and digital officer in October.

“Zurich continues to launch innovative offerings to meet the demands of our customers and partners for a fully digital and streamlined experience,” Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)