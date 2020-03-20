Zurich Insurance keeps dividend proposal at closed-door AGM

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance will go forward with its annual general meeting on April 1 without shareholders present, keeping to its dividend proposal.

“Following a ban on events in Switzerland and in line with Covid-19 related legal provisions, the AGM will be held without the presence of shareholders,” the insurance group said on Friday, adding shareholders could vote by proxy.

“These measures will enable the group to conclude the 2019 financial year as well as enable shareholders to approve the payment of the proposed dividend of 20 Swiss francs per share.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)