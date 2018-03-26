Alpiq CEO withdraws candidacy for Zurich Insurance board seat

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Alpiq Chief Executive Jasmin Staiblin has withdrawn her candidacy to join Zurich Insurance’s board of directors due to other commitments, the Swiss insurer said on Monday.

“Ms. Staiblin...informed the board of her decision,” Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer said in a statement. “She cited the timing of the Zurich appointment as conflicting with her current slate of duties, and expressed disappointment in not being able to join the Zurich board at this time.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)