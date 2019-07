ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group named Alison Martin as chief executive officer Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Bank Distribution with immediate effect.

“Ms. Martin will continue to oversee the Group Risk Management function for a limited period of time until a suitable successor has been found,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Martin succeeds Amanda Blanc, who has left the business. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)