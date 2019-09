ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group on Friday appointed Peter Giger its new head of risk.

Giger, who previously headed Swiss financial supervisor FINMA’s insurance division, will begin his role on Oct. 1, the insurance group said.

“Peter is a strong leader with global experience in the insurance industry and technical excellence in finance, risk and underwriting,” Zurich CEO Mario Greco said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)