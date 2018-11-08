Zurich Insurance looks to markets like China for growth-CFO

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group is keen to expand in underserved markets like China if it can find the right partner, finance chief George Quinn told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

“Certainly over time that is of interest for us. But there is no rush, there is no immediate pressure to enter these markets. We will take our time to find the right way to enter a market with the right partner and with the right product mix,” he said in an interview after the group reported nine-month revenue grew.

“We are not looking to be an investor for asset returns. We are looking to bring the full Zurich proposition to the market we want to operate in. To do that we need to have control over the business we run,” he said, echoing comments from Chief Executive Mario Greco.

Quinn said Zurich was well placed to take advantage of whatever growth opportunities arose, calling organic growth “obviously our number one priority”.

“That capital strength is there to support growth in all forms for us. Of course if in an appropriate timeframe we could not find ways to use the capital effectively then a return to shareholders is always possible. But our primary goal here is to grow the company,” he said. (Reporting by Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields)