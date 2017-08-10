FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Zurich Insurance Q2 profit beats forecasts
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 2 days ago

Zurich Insurance Q2 profit beats forecasts

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net earnings as the group made strides in enacting a turnaround plan set out last year.

The Swiss insurer's net profit for April through June rose to $896 million, beating the average estimate of $790 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

"I am very pleased to report results that show what dedicated people can accomplish in a relatively short time," Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. "Based on that performance, we are confident that we will maintain this positive momentum, which positions us well to improve our shareholders' returns and drive sustainable dividend growth." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.