ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance stuck to its financial targets while reporting 2018 net income rose 24 percent to $3.72 billion and proposing to raise its dividend to 19 Swiss francs a share.

Analysts polled by Infront Data had on average expected 2018 net profit to rise 16 percent to $3.48 billion and a higher dividend of 18.9 Swiss francs per share. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)