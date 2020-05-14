RPT-Zurich sees $280 mln COVID-19 property & casualty claims in Q1

(Adds more customers, no changes to text)

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group on Thursday said property and casualty claims related to the coronavirus pandemic could total around $750 million this year, after recognising $280 million such claims in the first quarter.

“The impact of claims related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the sharp falls in financial markets in the latter part of the first quarter are expected to remain a 2020 earnings event,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwim editing by John Miller)