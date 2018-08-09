FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Zurich Insurance posts H1 profit beat, on track for targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, CEO comment from statement)

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected first-half earnings on Thursday due to strong performance in both its property and casualty and life businesses and said it was on track to hit its financial targets.

First-half net profit rose 19 percent to $1.79 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.72 billion in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s fifth-largest insurer said it had made savings of $900 million towards a target of $1.5 billion in cost cuts by end-2019.

Its combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, strengthened to 97.5 percent against the poll average of 97.7 percent. A level below 100 percent indicates a profit.

“Our businesses are showing great resilience and improved profitability despite challenging market conditions,” Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Carolyn Cohn, Editing by John Revill)

