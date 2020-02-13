Financials
February 13, 2020 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zurich Insurance boosts operating profit 16%, ups dividend

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group posted a 16% rise in 2019 business operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from an improved business mix, lower volatility and cost savings.

Business operating profit was $5.3 billion, Europe’s fifth-largest insurer said, while net profit rose 12% to its highest level since 2010.

Zurich proposed raising its dividend to 20 Swiss francs per share, below market expectations of 20.51 francs, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below