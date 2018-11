ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance posted a 2 percent rise in nine-month property & casualty gross written premiums, it said on Thursday, confirming it was on track to achieve its 2017-2019 financial targets.

Weather and natural catastrophe losses over the first nine months were slightly above expected levels, the group said.

It expects losses of approximately $175 million from Hurricane Michael in the fourth quarter.