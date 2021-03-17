9th Circ. revives bad-faith claim against Zurich for denying defense to insured’s intoxicated employee 

Zurich American Insurance Co must face a $5 million lawsuit for denying that its business-auto policy to an Arizona employer covered a worker who was intoxicated when she struck another vehicle with her company-issued car, a divided federal appeals court held Tuesday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s ruling that Elizabeth Foutz was not a permissive user under AAA Landscaping’s insurance policy because the employer had never permitted her to drink and drive, but instead required her to promise, in writing, to obey all state laws.

