Financials
December 5, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zurich Insurance says on track to meet 2019 targets

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance is on track to achieve its financial targets for the 2017-2019 period, the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of its investor day.

“Zurich Insurance Group is fully delivering on its 2017-2019 financial targets, having restored management discipline and efficiency,” the company said.

The insurer said it will achieve net savings of $1.1 billion by the end of 2018, well in line with its end-2019 target of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by John Revill, edited by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.