Zurich Insurance says on track to meet 2019 targets

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance is on track to achieve its financial targets for the 2017-2019 period, the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of its investor day.

“Zurich Insurance Group is fully delivering on its 2017-2019 financial targets, having restored management discipline and efficiency,” the company said.

The insurer said it will achieve net savings of $1.1 billion by the end of 2018, well in line with its end-2019 target of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by John Revill, edited by John Miller)