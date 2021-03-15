Insurer off the hook for Ocwen’s defense in ‘robocall’ class actions – 7th Circuit

Zurich American Insurance Co had no duty to defend Ocwen Financial Corp against a 2015 consumer class action that ultimately settled for $21.5 million, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday. The three-judge panel affirmed that there was no potential for coverage because Zurich’s insurance policies clearly excluded Tracee Beecroft’s claim that Ocwen’s unrelenting “robocalls” to her cellphone violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and her common-law privacy rights, causing her such physical and emotional distress that she suffered a stress-induced miscarriage.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bNj4xN