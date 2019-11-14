UPDATE 1-Zurich aims to lift op. profit, EPS as part of new 2022 targets

(Adds detail, background.)

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance set new targets to grow operating profit and earnings per share over the next three years, Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer said in a statement ahead of its investor day in London on Thursday.

The insurer aims for a business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) in excess of 14% and increasing, up from its current target of more than 12%, as well as organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually.

BOPAT ROE stood at 15% in the first half of the year.

The group said it was set to deliver continued high levels of cash remittances, which are expected to be in excess of $11.5 billion over the three years.

It will keep targeting a pay-out ratio of around 75% of net income attributable to shareholders, in line with its current dividend policy.

Last week, Zurich Insurance said property and casualty gross written premiums rose 2% in the first nine months of the year. It also said last week it expected to exceed the financial targets it set in 2016. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)