Financials
November 14, 2019 / 6:31 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Zurich lifts 2022 targets as Swiss insurer holds investor day

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance set new targets to grow operating profit and deliver higher levels of cash remittances over the next three years, Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer said in a statement ahead of its investor day in London on Thursday.

The insurer aims for a business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) in excess of 14% and increasing, up from its current target of more than 12%, as well as organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below