Zurich lifts 2022 targets as Swiss insurer holds investor day

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance set new targets to grow operating profit and deliver higher levels of cash remittances over the next three years, Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer said in a statement ahead of its investor day in London on Thursday.

The insurer aims for a business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) in excess of 14% and increasing, up from its current target of more than 12%, as well as organic earnings per share growth of at least 5% annually. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)