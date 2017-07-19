FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 1:27 AM / a month ago

Chinese lender Zhongyuan Bank set to open 2.9 pct higher in HK debut

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd, the largest city commercial bank in central China's Henan province, were set to open 2.9 percent higher in their trading debut on Wednesday after the lender raised $1 billion in an initial public offering.

The stock was indicated to open at HK$2.52, compared with the HK$2.45 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 0.1 percent higher.

Zhongyuan Bank priced the 3.3 billion shares on offer near the bottom of the IPO's marketing range of HK$2.42 to HK$2.53 per share. The bank issued 3 billion new shares, with the remainder coming from 62 state-owned existing shareholders on behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

