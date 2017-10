Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its cannabis-based gel succeeded in a mid-stage study of patients with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes learning disabilities.

The U.S. drug developer’s shares jumped 31 percent to $8.11 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Benagluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)