Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 1, 2020 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Zynga to buy mobile gamer Peak in Turkey's largest startup sale

1 Min Read

(Adds details about largest startup sale)

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on Monday, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock. It would boost Zynga’s daily active users by more than 60% and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak’s signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.

Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu, Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below