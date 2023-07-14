LONDON, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The race to roll out faster 5G networks in the past two years has turned into a trap for telecom kit makers in Europe. Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Friday both reported bleak quarterly results. The Finnish telecom gear group surprised investors with a profit warning; it cut its full-year net sales guidance to between 23.2 billion euros and 24.6 billion euros ($26.05 billion and $27.62 billion) from 24.6 billion euros to 26.2 billion euros previously. It also predicted an operating profit margin at between 11.5% and 13%, from 11.5% to 14% previously. Its Swedish peer also provided a grimmer outlook of the year. Share prices of Nokia and Ericsson dropped 10% and 8% respectively.

The Scandinavian technology duo is painting pretty much the same story. Mobile networks in big markets like the United States invested aggressively to roll out 5G equipment in 2021 and 2022, ending up with excessively high inventories. Yet this came just as mobile equipment makers’ customers started to rein in spending on the back of inflation, exacerbating their problem. But while the 5G rollout in countries like India is helping to ease the inventory glut, it’s not enough to offset weak demand in the U.S. With inflation not yet tamed and geopolitics disrupting raw materials supply chains, the telecom equipment makers’ woes are likely to linger. (By Karen Kwok)

