MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Convenience-store operator Seven & i is putting on an elaborate performance. The $46 billion Japanese company confirmed in an effusive letter that its outside directors will form a committee to consider management strategies, canvas shareholders on issues raised by its pushy 4.4% owner ValueAct Capital, and implied it might even adopt some of the fund’s ideas. Yet it also argued the activist’s plans would create no strategic value. It reads like a Kabuki, a Japanese dance-drama rich in showmanship.

ValueAct has lobbied the company privately over the past year, pushing executives to sell and spin off underperforming businesses and focus on growing its most well-known global shopfront brand. Seven & i’s inadequate response prompted it to write an open letter to the board last month, an unusual move for the San Francisco-based fund.

Seven & i’s shares have rallied read more from their pandemic-induced July 2020 low, but its total five-year return lags Circle-K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard by a third. Its latest performance won’t do anything to address that, or ValueAct’s mounting frustrations. (By Una Galani)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin