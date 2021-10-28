AB InBev’s next party piece may be a dividend

Budweiser beer bottles are seen in a cooler at a liquor shop in Kolkata, India, September 13, 2019.

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s largest beer maker has given investors something to drink to – strong growth. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) shares jumped 8% on Thursday after the maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser upgraded this year’s outlook thanks to buoyant sales in Brazil. Chief Executive Michel Doukeris now expects 2021 EBITDA to increase 10%-12%, compared with his previous forecast of 8%-12%.

That should help the $100 billion brewing colossus pay down debt, which stood at $83 billion at its latest reckoning. A hangover from the $100 billion purchase of SABMiller , the leverage is a toppy 4.4 times AB InBev’s expected EBITDA for 2021. It’s also a reason why Doukeris denied investors an interim dividend. Yet with his products slipping down so smoothly, payouts might be restored sooner. If Doukeris directs AB InBev’s average $9 billion of free cash flow over the next three years to paying down debt, his leverage ratio becomes a more manageable 2.5 times, based on Refinitiv estimates. Faster growth means investors getting their reward quicker. (By Aimee Donnellan)

