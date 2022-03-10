LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London soccer club Chelsea’s finances were already shaky. After the UK government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday, the reigning European club champions face a whole new world of uncertainty. The move freezes a sale process that the Russian oligarch launched last week read more . Chelsea can still play matches and pay staff and suppliers under a special government licence that is supposed to keep things ticking over until May 31. But meeting its obligations might be tough.

Chelsea’s parent company burned through 20 million pounds in its last financial year. Abramovich provided a backstop with a roughly equal amount of extra funding. As of June 2021, he had loaned the club a net 1.5 billion pounds since buying it in 2003. The club’s accountants only treat it as a going concern because Abramovich offers a financial shield. Without him, it will probably have to slash spending. Player wages make up the biggest part of its cost base. Stars like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner should brace for some pain. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Disney investors make ESG activist must-watch TV read more

Fortescue’s new green CFO faces tough transition read more

Russia forces White House hand on digital dollar read more

DWS’ Stagecoach offer looks hard to derail read more

Danone’s reset looks manageable but modest read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic