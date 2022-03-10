Abramovich sanctions put Chelsea in financial hole
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London soccer club Chelsea’s finances were already shaky. After the UK government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday, the reigning European club champions face a whole new world of uncertainty. The move freezes a sale process that the Russian oligarch launched last week read more . Chelsea can still play matches and pay staff and suppliers under a special government licence that is supposed to keep things ticking over until May 31. But meeting its obligations might be tough.
Chelsea’s parent company burned through 20 million pounds in its last financial year. Abramovich provided a backstop with a roughly equal amount of extra funding. As of June 2021, he had loaned the club a net 1.5 billion pounds since buying it in 2003. The club’s accountants only treat it as a going concern because Abramovich offers a financial shield. Without him, it will probably have to slash spending. Player wages make up the biggest part of its cost base. Stars like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner should brace for some pain. (By Liam Proud)
