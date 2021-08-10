Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Abrdn runs fast to stand still

3 minute read

The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Edinburgh, Scotland. February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo.

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Abrdn (ABDN.L), the UK asset manager formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, may be turning the corner after years of losing client money. While investors have continued to withdraw more than they invested via it read more , net outflows excluding cash funds were just 1.9 billion pounds in the first half. And as lucrative strategies such as higher-fee private markets grew, the 6.5 billion pound group generated a higher revenue margin of 27.6 basis points on its 530 billion pounds of assets.

Chief Executive Stephen Bird’s turnaround has some way to go. As well as stopping the rot in investment management, he needs to grow in Asia, cut costs and develop platforms that handle funds for financial advisors and individuals. Competition in retail savings is likely to increase, particularly with players like JPMorgan (JPM.N) piling in. Yet Abrdn has firepower: Besides 1.7 billion pounds of surplus capital, it has stakes in Indian ventures worth around 2 billion pounds that can be sold. With his business stabilizing, Bird can afford to be bold. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. gamblers boost Entain’s hand in M&A poker read more

Inflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split read more

Amazon rolls well enough with the punches in India read more

Ex-SPAC combo doubles Golden Nugget money read more

Brookfield digs for returns in Texas read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:50 AM UTCMasayoshi Son’s vision at odds with buyback hopes

Ever tried listening to one soundtrack online while another is playing? Investors tuned into SoftBank’s (9984.T) earnings presentation on Tuesday in the hope of strategies to address shares trading at roughly half of net asset value. Founder Masayoshi Son instead talked up portfolio companies in the group’s Vision Fund and the long-term potential of its artificial intelligence bets. One of those can probably fix the dual-audio issue. Investor patience will be harder to find.

BreakingviewsAbrdn runs fast to stand still
BreakingviewsInflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split
BreakingviewsU.S. gamblers boost Entain’s hand in M&A poker
BreakingviewsAmazon rolls well enough with the punches in India