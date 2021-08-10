Abrdn runs fast to stand still

The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Edinburgh, Scotland. February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo.

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Abrdn (ABDN.L), the UK asset manager formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, may be turning the corner after years of losing client money. While investors have continued to withdraw more than they invested via it read more , net outflows excluding cash funds were just 1.9 billion pounds in the first half. And as lucrative strategies such as higher-fee private markets grew, the 6.5 billion pound group generated a higher revenue margin of 27.6 basis points on its 530 billion pounds of assets.

Chief Executive Stephen Bird’s turnaround has some way to go. As well as stopping the rot in investment management, he needs to grow in Asia, cut costs and develop platforms that handle funds for financial advisors and individuals. Competition in retail savings is likely to increase, particularly with players like JPMorgan (JPM.N) piling in. Yet Abrdn has firepower: Besides 1.7 billion pounds of surplus capital, it has stakes in Indian ventures worth around 2 billion pounds that can be sold. With his business stabilizing, Bird can afford to be bold. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. gamblers boost Entain’s hand in M&A poker read more

Inflation sours upside for Tate & Lyle split read more

Amazon rolls well enough with the punches in India read more

Ex-SPAC combo doubles Golden Nugget money read more

Brookfield digs for returns in Texas read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Marjorie Backman