













LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Abrdn (ABDN.L) still has one big problem. Chief Executive Stephen Bird’s turnaround at the $5 billion asset manager is gaining traction. Full-year results on Tuesday showed that interactive investor, the savings platform he acquired last year, grew revenue by 20%, despite lower trading volumes. It benefitted in particular from higher interest rates on clients’ uninvested cash. Abrdn’s unit that provides IT for financial advisers also churned out a healthy 4% growth in sales.

The big question is when the core asset management unit, which accounted for over 70% of revenue last year, will pull its weight. Assets under management fell 19%, after factoring in falling markets and client outflows, to 376 billion pounds, while operating profit fell 55%. Compare that with listed hedge fund manager Man Group (EMG.L), which on Tuesday said its clients added funds last year.

Bird is slashing subscale funds, and planning a further 75 million pounds of savings this year. That may cost some 200 million pounds, nearly double the unit’s 2022 operating profit. But even if he achieves that and can hold revenue stable, the fund business’s cost-to-income ratio would be a whopping 82%, according to Breakingviews calculations. Peer DWS’s equivalent metric was 60% last year. Abrdn’s fund business probably needs more scale. More dealmaking, whether with Bird as an acquirer or seller, lies ahead. (Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Japan Post’s deal will test interest rate optimism read more

China’s Li Auto drives a fine profit line read more

Warren Buffett’s greatest hits lose their verve read more

Adobe’s lose-lose Figma bind read more

BASF picks right time to share pain with investors read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.