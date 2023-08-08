Businessman toy figure is placed on U.K. Pound coins in front of displayed Abrdn logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Abrdn’s (ABDN.L) machine is firing on two of its three cylinders. The UK financial group run by Stephen Bird manages funds and handles savings for consumers and financial advisers. The latter two units are growing, but the stock-picking arm – once Abrdn’s core business – needs more attention.

Bird’s decision to buy Interactive Investor (II) is looking savvy. The 1.5 billion pound deal, which closed last year, boosted Abrdn’s exposure to the business of managing savings. That division’s assets grew by 4% in the first half of the year while its operating profit more than doubled to 67 million pounds. As a result Bird’s outlay, which initially looked pricey, is now just 15 times II’s trailing earnings, in line with peers like Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L). Higher rates have helped: II keeps most of the interest it earns on customers’ spare cash.

Since some of that windfall will disappear when rates fall, Bird needs to speed up his turnaround of Abrdn’s core funds business. Its operating profit in the first half of 2023 fell 66% year-on-year as clients withdrew funds and asset prices fell. Expenses were a whopping 94% of revenue. Even a 75 million pound cost saving programme will only lower that ratio to around 89% this year, according to Breakingviews calculations. Abrdn shares fell 9% on Tuesday morning. The 3.9 billion pound company’s turnaround has a long way to go. (By Neil Unmack)

