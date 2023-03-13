













LONDON, March 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United Arab Emirates’ biggest stock market debut has got its first-day pop. Shares of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s gas processing spinoff jumped 18% on their IPO debut on Monday, valuing the company at 214 billion dirhams ($58 billion). ADNOC Gas (ADNOCGAS.AD) may be the chunkiest Gulf listing since Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SE) $1.7 trillion equivalent in 2019, but it was more sensibly priced.

Aramco’s problem was that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had already decreed that it should be worth $2 trillion. While its latest annual results show it is the pre-eminent global oil company, foreign investors disliked the sub-4% dividend yield. ADNOC Gas, by contrast, has a prospective yield of 5.6%, in line with local rivals and more in keeping with Western energy rivals.

If anything, ADNOC Gas could be worth even more. That’s probably why the company had to increase the size of the offering on the back of a strong demand, while Aramco’s listing failed to hit its valuation target. (By Karen Kwok)

