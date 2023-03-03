













MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When is a short attack over? A $1.9 billion opportunistic bet by a plucky Florida-based investor is a sign that Hindenburg Research’s successful assault on Gautam Adani’s embattled infrastructure empire has run a good deal of its course, at least for now.

GQG Partners is snapping up shares in four of the Indian tycoon’s nine core companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS), along with Adani Green Energy (ADNA.NS), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSE.NS) and Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS). And it’s doing so at discounts of up to 76% on prices in late January before Nathan Anderson’s devastating January missive set off a $140 billion rout. It is close to the 85% downside his outfit flagged, meaning the triple-digit price-to-earnings multiples that were one of the red flags keeping big institutional investors away are at present a thing of the past.

So far, only GQG, which manages some $90 billion in assets, is making a point of buying. Rajiv Jain, a former Vontobel Asset Management chief investment officer who co-founded the Australian-listed firm in 2016, is no stranger to contrarian calls; he was selling tech stocks two years ago when most were still piling in.

The deal helps reduce a delisting threat Adani’s attacker flagged too stemming from the family owning so much stock. Because GQG is buying from them, via block trades arranged by U.S. investment bank Jefferies (JEF.N), it will raise the free float of those companies. The mogul was trying to do just that last month with a $2.5 billion Adani Enterprise share sale before it was scuppered by Hindenburg’s sortie. Accusations of hidden leverage have been partly addressed, too, by prepaying loans made against family shares.

Of course, the short-seller's most serious allegations of stock manipulation and undisclosed related-party transactions remain. Jain is betting a court order on Thursday ordering the Securities and Exchange Board of India to probe those swipes within two months won’t do much damage. While legal intervention undermines the institution led by former banker Madhabi Puri Buch, it forces India to draw a line under a saga that might have dragged out.

It raises the possibility that Adani, a top non-government owner of key infrastructure including Mumbai Airport and the country’s largest private port operator, may soon get an official clean bill of health. No wonder he welcomed the ruling. Going beyond that will remain a serious challenge, however.

One hurdle that will be hard to jump is securing foreign financing. While Adani’s domestic lenders and some Asian ones including Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI) have made positive noises, foreign banks led by Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) may need more time before they rush back to finance the industrialist.

His companies can manage their near-term debt maturities. The general squeeze, though, will leave Adani prioritising reducing ratios of leverage on the $24 billion net borrowings over maintaining its explosive growth including by M&A; before Hindenburg it planned to invest some $150 billion over the next five to 10 years in green hydrogen, logistics, roads, airports, healthcare and more.

Another problem is India’s political opposition. They are enthusiastically embracing Adani-bashing, and the country is due to go to the polls in little over a year. The prospect of a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hugely popular Bharatiya Janata Party, however unlikely, seems riskier for the magnate now more than before. That will continue to keep less contrarian institutional investors away.

It always takes time to heal a wound. GQG’s purchase has unnerved its own shareholders who sold the stock down 3% on Friday. Barring something truly exceptional, the scars of Hindenburg’s successful attack on Adani will linger for a while.

CONTEXT NEWS

Australia-listed GQG Partners, a Florida-based boutique investment firm co-founded by Rajiv Jain, bought shares worth 154.5 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) in four Adani companies, the Indian group said in a statement on March 2.

GQG bought shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises from entities owned by the Adani family. Jefferies India was the sole broker on the deals.

“This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies,” Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer of Adani group said in a statement.

On the same day, India's top court asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to investigate Adani group for stock manipulation, violations of shareholding rules and any failure to disclose transactions with related parties. Adani has dismissed the allegations outlined in U.S. fund Hindenburg Research’s Jan. 24 report. Judges asked the regulator to report back its findings within two months.

Group founder Gautam Adani welcomed the Supreme Court order. "It will bring finality in a timebound manner. Truth will prevail," he said in a post on Twitter.

